NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 270,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

