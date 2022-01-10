Nkarta, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

NKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

