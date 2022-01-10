nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Financial Analysis

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get nLIGHT alerts:

This table compares nLIGHT and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Ebang International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.62 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -37.77 Ebang International $19.00 million 7.55 -$30.67 million N/A N/A

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.40%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Ebang International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.