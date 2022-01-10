Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Lessened by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.