Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,819,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.8 days.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $28.59 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of research firms have commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.