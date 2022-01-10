Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $286.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

