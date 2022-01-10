NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $16.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

