Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.
Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
