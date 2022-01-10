Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

