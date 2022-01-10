Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NUS opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.