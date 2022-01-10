NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.43. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

