NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. restated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.11.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

