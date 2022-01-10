Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

