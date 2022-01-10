Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Head to Head Analysis

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 3 11 0 2.79

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.25%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $59.07, indicating a potential upside of 140.50%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 6.72 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -15.20

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Oak Street Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.