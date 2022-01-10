OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. OAX has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $195,256.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005374 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

