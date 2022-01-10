Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OBYCF opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
About Obayashi
