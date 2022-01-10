Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OBYCF opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

