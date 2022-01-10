Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 35500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

