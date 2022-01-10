Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ODYY opened at $0.26 on Monday. Odyssey Group International has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.