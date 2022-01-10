Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $157,740.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 414.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

