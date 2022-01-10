Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

