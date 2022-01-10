Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195,785 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.52 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

