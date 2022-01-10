Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Reaches $149,516.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $149,516.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00112454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

