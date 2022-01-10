Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $91,156.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00115630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.