Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 7211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

