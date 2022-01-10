Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.