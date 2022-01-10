Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $45.08

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.08, but opened at $41.00. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 28,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

