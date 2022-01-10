Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

ENB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

