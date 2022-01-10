Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.02. 45,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,366. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43.

