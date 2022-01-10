Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $157.61 and a one year high of $202.21.

