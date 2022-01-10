PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $71,804,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $6,772,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.42 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

