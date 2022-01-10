Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 41.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

