PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PacWest Bancorp worth $49,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 117,050 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

