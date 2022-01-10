Pamela M. Arway Sells 269 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE HSY opened at $195.85 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.