Pamela M. Arway Sells 269 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HSY opened at $195.85 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.