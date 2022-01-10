Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $0.89 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $456,313.71 and approximately $238,871.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.