PancakeSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $190.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.28 or 0.00024847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005338 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 257,049,648 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.