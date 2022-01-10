Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average is $245.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

