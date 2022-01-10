Papp L Roy & Associates Has $7.10 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.11. 2,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.41. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

