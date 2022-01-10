Papp L Roy & Associates Has $906,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $12.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.51. The stock had a trading volume of 345,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.71 and a 200-day moving average of $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $888.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

