Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 120 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.