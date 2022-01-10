Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,241 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in 3M by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $178.77. 9,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

