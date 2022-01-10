Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 350 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,120. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

