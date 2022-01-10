Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 636 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $63.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,676.35. 27,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,813.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

