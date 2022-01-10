Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$24.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

