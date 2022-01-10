Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE PK opened at $19.81 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

