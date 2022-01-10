ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $583.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.39 or 0.99775680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.23 or 0.00712585 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

