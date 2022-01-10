Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.54. 249,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

