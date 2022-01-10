Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

