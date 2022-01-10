Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $23.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.91. 313,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,144,987. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $490.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

