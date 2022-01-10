Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

