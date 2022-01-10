Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 3,941 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 28.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 979,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

