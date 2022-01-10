Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.00. 16,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

